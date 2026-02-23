3 paramilitary personnel killed in terrorist ambush on ambulance in Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 23 (PTI) Three paramilitary Federal Constabulary (FC) personnel were killed on Monday in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident took place in Karak district.

Karak District Police Officer Saood Khan said terrorists ambushed an ambulance that was transporting five FC personnel injured earlier in a quadcopter attack on the paramilitary forces' headquarters.

Three FC troops were killed in the attack, he said.

In a statement, Karak police spokesperson Shaukat Khan said terrorists initially carried out a quadcopter attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters in the Dargah Shaheedan area of Karak district.

The latest attack comes amid a surge in militant violence in the province.

Last week, 11 security personnel were martyred in an attack involving an explosive-laden vehicle on a checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

On February 18, two FC personnel were injured when unidentified assailants attacked a checkpost in the Salgazi area of the Wazir subdivision.

In November last year, three FC personnel were martyred in a suicide attack on the force’s headquarters in Peshawar’s Saddar area, one of the deadliest attacks on the force in recent months.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a sharp rise in terrorist incidents over the past year.

According to the Annual Security Report 2025 released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), fatalities in the province increased from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025.

This marked an absolute rise of 711 deaths, accounting for over 82 per cent of the national increase and representing nearly a 44 per cent year-on-year surge in violence in the province.