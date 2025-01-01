3 people including child killed in separate terror attacks in Pak’s restive northwest

Peshawar, Jan 1 (PTI) At least three people, including a child, were killed and 11 others injured in three separate terror incidents in Pakistan’s restive northwest on Wednesday.

A police constable and a labourer were killed and two others injured when unidentified militants attacked a police checkpost in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at 1 am, police said.

In a separate incident, a child was killed and four others were injured when a bomb planted in a motorbike exploded in the Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan district, police said.

In another incident, at least five policemen were injured in an explosion caused by a roadside bomb in the Mamaskhel area of Bannu district.

Separately, unknown gunmen detonated explosives in the room of a serving military sepoy in the volatile, terrorist-stricken Lakki Marwat district of the province, police said.

The family residing in the house was evacuated and is reported to be safe. This marks the second such attack in the southern district in the past 10 days. Before these attacks, militants issued stern warnings to the police, army, and paramilitary forces (FC) personnel, urging them to quit their posts or face severe consequences.

Meanwhile, two policemen were killed and another injured in an attack by unidentified assailants on Tuesday in the Daraban Kalan region of Dera Ismail Khan district, bordering South Waziristan.

Militant activity has been escalating in the southern districts of the province, with insurgents targeting security personnel.

According to an official report released on Monday, security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 270 terrorists in 2024, including high-profile militants with bounties on their heads.

The report also highlighted the heavy toll on security personnel, with 149 police officers killed, and 232 injured in the line of duty last year.