3 police constables taken hostage by armed men in Pak's Balochistan

Karachi, Nov 16 (PTI) Heavily-armed men have taken three police constables hostage after they attacked a security checkpoint in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, officials have said.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Wednesday at the police checkpoint in Turbat.

The armed men, besides taking three constables hostage, also took away their official submachine guns and ammunition.

There were around 6-8 heavily armed men who attacked the checkpost, officials said.

Advertisment

However, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, in the capital city of Quetta, security forces arrested a man who forcibly entered the cantonment area late on Wednesday evening without stopping at the entry checkpoint and proving his identity, officials said.

They said the suspect, identified as Essa Khan, drove a Suzuki van into the Quetta cantonment area without stopping for identification at the security post at one of the entry points.

Advertisment

After he drove through the main gate, security was put on high alert, and he was later arrested inside the cantonment area with the vehicle.

Bordering Afghanistan and Iran, Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province and has frequently been hit by terror groups, including the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State group.

Balochistan has, in the last two years, been the hotbed of terror attacks by separatist groups with militants belonging to banned religious outfits. PTI CORR AMS