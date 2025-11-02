3 policemen injured after convoy attacked in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Nov 2 (PTI) A station house officer and two others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a police convoy in northwestern Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

The convoy was attacked in Hangu district when the police were returning from a peace committee meeting, District police officer (DPO) Khan Zeb Khan said.

As a result, Station House Officer (SHO) Imranuddin and three policemen sustained injuries. They were immediately shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Doaba, where their condition is reported to be out of danger.

DPO Zeb Khan said the meeting was held in Karbogha Sharif village and was attended by Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Abdul Samad Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Mujahid Hussain among other officers.

The police have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. An exchange of fire between police and the attackers was also reported.

Following the incident, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that the provincial chief executive, Sohail Afridi, had taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the KP inspector general of police, Dawn newspaper said.