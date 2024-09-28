3 policemen injured in blast in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Sep 28 (PTI) At least three Pakistani police officials were injured in a blast after their vehicle hit a bomb planted along the roadside in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, authorities said.

The blast occurred in the Khar tehsil of the Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

The deputy superintendent of police said three policemen were injured, but other officials, including the station house officer (SHO), escaped unhurt.

Those injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, police said.

The attack comes two days after an explosion at a police station in the province's Swabi city on Thursday night killed two people and injured several others.

The digital database of security incidents managed by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies think-tank suggested an alarming situation as the number of attacks jumped from 38 in July to 59 in August.

These incidents included 29 attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 28 in Balochistan, and two in the Punjab province. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 25 casualties in the 29 terrorist attacks during August.

To tackle the menace of increasing terrorism in the country, the federal cabinet approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in June this year. The operation is a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign to root out terrorism.