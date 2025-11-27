3 policemen killed in terror attack on check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Nov 26 (PTI) Three police personnel were killed when terrorists attacked a check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack took place at the Qazi Talab police check post in Hangu district when militants fired at security personnel from a nearby mountain, District Police Officer Khan Zaib said.

The police responded promptly, leading to a fierce exchange of fire. However, three police personnel died in the gun battle.

A heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area to hunt down the assailants, Zaib said.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack and ordered the dispatch of additional security forces to the site without delay.

He reaffirmed that terrorism cannot weaken the state's resolve, and that efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice will continue with greater determination. PTI AYZ SCY SCY