3 policemen killed in twin blasts in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 24 (PTI) Three policemen were killed on Friday in back-to-back blasts in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The blasts occurred in the Hangu city of the province, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed.

The first blast targeted a police checkpost.

Hameed said that the second blast took place when some policemen were on their way to the initial blast site, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Among those killed was Superintendent of Police Operations Hangu Asad Zubair, who died of injuries at a hospital.