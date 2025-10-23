3 security personnel, 11 insurgents killed in separate incidents in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Karachi, Oct 23 (PTI) Three security personnel, including two policemen, and 11 militants were killed in separate incidents in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province over the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Two policemen were gunned down by unidentified assailants while on patrol duty in Noshki. The attackers fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

In another incident, a security official was killed when a landmine exploded in the Kech area, they added.

Security forces launched intelligence-based operations in the Chagai and Sibi districts, resulting in the deaths of 11 suspected militants in heavy exchanges of fire.

Officials said troops cordoned off a mountainous area in Dalbandin, Chagai, after receiving information about the presence of militants. The suspects opened fire, triggering a fierce gun battle that lasted nearly an hour and left six of them dead.

In Sibi, the Anti-Terrorism Department raided a compound where members of a banned outfit were hiding. Following a brief exchange of fire, five militants were killed and three others arrested.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment was seized from both sites. Officials said the slain men were involved in past attacks on security forces, police and Levies personnel.

All bodies were shifted to nearby hospitals for identification, they added.