3 security personnel killed in terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Karachi, Dec 8 (PTI) At least three security personnel have been killed in two separate terror attacks in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Two Frontier Corps soldiers were killed and three others sustained injuries after terrorists attacked a checkpost near a coal mine in Duki district on Saturday, Sardar Rind, a senior police official, said.

The attackers used rockets, grenades, and heavy firearms during the hours-long assault, police said.

While security forces retaliated effectively, resulting in casualties among the attackers, the exact number of those killed or injured on their side remains unconfirmed.

Advertisment

In another incident, militants in Gwadar’s Jiwani town targeted a Pakistan Coast Guards patrol with an improvised explosive device (IED) near a lighthouse in the Daran area. The attack led to the death of one security personnel, police said.

Meanwhile, in Kalat town, tensions flared as unidentified individuals set fire to a monument near the historic Miri Fort. The monument, symbolising Baloch culture, was severely damaged, with two statues destroyed in the arson, officials said.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from local residents, who expressed anger over the destruction of a cultural symbol. PTI CORR SCY SCY