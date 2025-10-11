3 terrorists killed, 1 cop died in attack on police training centre in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Oct 10 (PTI) Three terrorists were killed and one police personnel died in a terror attack on a police training centre in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred when seven to eight heavily armed terrorists launched a coordinated assault using heavy weapons on the Dera Ismail Khan Police Training Centre in the DI Khan district, near the South Waziristan border.

According to initial reports, one suicide bomber detonated himself near the facility, triggering a fierce exchange of fire between the attackers and security forces.

Three terrorists were neutralised in retaliatory fire by police personnel, while four to five others are believed to be holed up inside the compound. A clearance operation is currently underway.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Sabzdar, is personally supervising the operation, which has seen reinforcements deployed from the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines.

The attack resulted in the death of one police official and left six others injured.

Special forces from the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) have arrived on site to lead the clearance operation. PTI AYZ SCY SCY