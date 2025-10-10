3 tribal leaders abducted, killed by militants in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 10 (PTI) Three tribal leaders from Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were abducted and killed by militants associated with the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), police said on Friday.

The tribal leaders, who were abducted on Thursday, belonged to the Betani tribe.

They were also associated with Marwat Betani Qaumi Tehreek, a movement based in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which represents the interests of the local Marwat and Bettani Pashtun tribes. According to police sources, the militants had initially assured the mediators that the abducted leaders would be released safely. However, contrary to their promise, the victims were subjected to severe torture and later executed.

Their bodies were dumped near the Tochi Bridge in Bannu district by the militants who fled the scene.

The militants usually target and abduct people on allegations of spying for the government security agencies.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, after the banned TTP called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.