3 universities in Balochistan move to virtual mode amid security concerns

Islamabad: Three universities in Pakistan's Balochistan province have indefinitely suspended on-campus classes and asked students to attend virtual classes apparently due to security reasons, amid a surge in the terror attacks in the area, according to media reports.

The University of Balochistan, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University and the University of Turbat decided this after consultation with deans and heads of the academic departments, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The development comes in the wake of a series of deadly terror attacks in the province.

Terrorists last week hijacked the Jaffar Express near Sibi. Twenty-six hostages, including 18 security personnel, lost their lives in the attack. Since then, multiple attacks have taken place across Balochistan.

Sources said the three varsities moved classes online after recent attacks and security threats.

However, the three universities offered different reasons for the suspension of on-campus academic activities.

A notification issued by the University of Balochistan said a meeting was convened with the deans and sectional heads, which decided that all campuses would switch to virtual learning until further orders. It offered no reason for the decision.

University of Balochistan Vice Chancellor Zahoor Ahmad Bazai told Dawn.com that classes have been moved online as students from remote areas were unable to reach campuses due to protests on national highways.

“As soon as the issue of sit-ins and closure on national highways is resolved, the University of Balochistan will resume its work in normal conditions,” Bazai told the Dawn newspaper.

The Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University also issued a notification announcing a similar decision. It said students will attend online classes during Ramzan.

A statement issued by the University of Trubat after a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Hasan said in light of the “prevailing situation”, the meeting decided to suspend on-campus academic activities and classes from Tuesday.

It added that the meeting discussed and reviewed academic and administrative matters, along with the ongoing “illegal occupation and blockade” of the university’s administrative block by a group of students.

The participants decided to stop the entry of outsiders to protect the university’s assets, as well as the lives of employees and students residing on the premises. The statement asked the students to vacate hostel rooms within two days.