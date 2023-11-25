3,000 Sikhs arrive in Pakistan to participate in festivities on 554th birth anniversary of faith founder Guru Nanak

Lahore, Nov 25 (PTI) Around 3,000 Indian Sikhs arrived here in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday through the Wagah Border to participate in the festivities in connection with the 554th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary (Shrines) Rana Shahid Saleem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh and other officials greeted the visiting pilgrims at the Lahore border.

"Around 3,000 Indian Sikh Yatrees arrived here to attend the festivities in connection with the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. We have made foolproof security arrangements, accommodation and travelling facilities for Sikh pilgrims," Saleem told reporters.

He said although there has been an agreement that some 3,000 Indian Sikhs would be accommodated for Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary the ETPB is ready to accommodate more Sikhs.

"We welcome more than 3,000 Sikhs from India for this occasion if India allows them," Saleem said.

PSGPC's Ameer Singh demanded the resumption of train and bus service between the two countries to facilitate the people.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar party leader Khushmindar Singh expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements made by the ETPB for the visiting pilgrims.

"Indian Sikhs are contented with the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and protection of their holy places in Pakistan," he said and praised the people here for their love for the Yatrees.

The visiting pilgrims were transported to Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib by special buses where the three-day festivities will kick off on Sunday.

During their 10-day stay here, the pilgrims will also visit Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Narowal. PTI MZ RUP RUP RUP