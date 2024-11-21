33 killed, 14 injured as militants ambush vehicles in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Nov 21 (PTI) At least 33 people were killed and 14 others injured when three vehicles carrying passengers were targeted by militants in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, officials said.

The militants ambushed the vehicles in the Kurram district of restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The vehicles were travelling in a convoy from Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when gunmen opened fire, the officials said.

District hospital authorities said 33 people, including six women and three children, and 14 others were killed in the attack.

The vehicles were ambushed in areas dominated by the Taliban, a local journalist said. PTI AYZ SCY SCY