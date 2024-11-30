34 militants arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province in November

Lahore, Nov 30 (PTI) Pakistani law enforcement agencies arrested 34 terrorists including 11 high-profile individuals this month in the Punjab province, busting a "major terror network", police said on Saturday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement that most of the arrested terrorists belong to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS (Daesh) terror groups.

The CTD busted a major terror network in Punjab and arrested 34 terrorists in November, the statement said.

Terrorists have been nabbed from various districts, including Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, and Rahim Yar Khan, it said.

"In Lahore, 11 high-profile terrorists linked to extremist groups, including TTP, have been arrested. Explosives, maps of key government buildings, and other materials have been recovered from them," the CTD said.

Explosives, 28 detonators, nearly 90 feet of safety fuse wire, firearms and ammunition, hand grenades and banned literature were recovered from them, it added. PTI MZ GRS GRS