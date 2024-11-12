35 killed, 43 injured as man rams car into crowd in Chinese city

Beijing, Nov 12 (PTI) Thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured when a 62-year old man rammed his car into a crowd in China’s Zhuhai City on Monday, official media reported on Tuesday.

Zhuhai is currently hosting China’s prestigious airshow.

The 62-year-old driver, a divorced man identified as Fan, rammed his car at around 7:48 pm Monday, when citizens were exercising at the sports centre in Zhuhai City, about 2,200 kms south of Beijing, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Zhuhai public security bureau as saying.

He was detained soon after the incident, Xinhua said.

It was, however, not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.

The Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in the car ramming case and also demanded punishing the perpetrator in accordance with the law, the Xinhua added.

While reports of the incident are widely censored in the official media, videos posted on X showed distressing visuals of bodies lying on the street with people crying for help.