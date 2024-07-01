380 deaths in violent attacks in 3 months in Pakistan: Think tank report

Islamabad, Jul 1 (PTI) Pakistan registered 380 violence-linked deaths and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, resulting from 240 terror incidents and counter-terror operations, according to a think tank report.

Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Balochistan provinces were the epicentres of violence, accounting for nearly 92 per cent of all fatalities and 87 per cent of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and operations) during this period, the report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said.

The report said the violence and casualty rates across Pakistan saw a significant reduction in the second quarter and the country experienced a 12 per cent reduction in overall violence, with 380 fatalities recorded compared to 432 in the first quarter.

The most notable improvement was seen in Balochistan, where violence decreased by 46 per cent, with fatalities falling from 178 in the first quarter to 96 in the second quarter of this year.

However, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa experienced a surge in violence, with an increase of 13 and 31 fatalities, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.

The report said that civilians, government officials, and security personnel suffered 62 per cent of all fatalities, significantly higher than the 38 per cent fatal losses among outlaws.

Among the civilian fatalities, 24 workers were targeted in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa due to their ethnic identities in addition to four coal miners and two polio workers.

As many as 11 people lost their lives due to sectarian violence.

Police and army personnel became frequent targets of terrorist attacks. There were two DSPs among the police officials who lost their lives while 31 police personnel were also victims of violence.

Nearly 65 soldiers including an army captain lost their lives while a former brigadier, Ameer Hamza, also got fatally amb­ushed by unidentified attackers.