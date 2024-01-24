39 killed in building fire in China

Beijing/Nanchang, Jan 24 (PTI) At least 39 people were killed, nine injured and some others still trapped in a building fire in east China's Jiangxi province on Wednesday, official media reported.

The fire broke out in a street shop in the city of Xinyu, the local fire response emergency headquarters was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

At least 39 people were killed, nine injured, and some others are still trapped on the site, the report said.

Following the mishap, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered steps to curb repeated occurrence of safety accidents and to protect people's lives and property and social stability. PTI KJV SCY SCY