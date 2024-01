Beijing/Nanchang: At least 39 people were killed in a building fire in east China's Jiangxi province on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at approximately 3 pm from a street shop in the Yushui district of Xinyu, the local fire response emergency headquarters was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Rescue efforts have ended, it said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered steps to curb repeated occurrences of safety accidents, the report said.