4 children among 50 injured after car ploughs into crowd during Liverpool's Premier League football victory parade

London, May 27 (PTI) At least 50 people, including four children, have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool's Premier League football victory parade.
The incident took place on Monday evening when tens of thousands of people were on the streets of Liverpool to celebrate Liverpool FC winning the Premier League. The car ploughed through the crowd on Water Street.
Of the 50 people injured, four children "are still very, very ill in hospital", Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said on Tuesday.
Within two hours of the incident, a 53-year-old white British man was arrested by Merseyside Police from the Liverpool area.
Police said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
Video clips circulating on social media appeared to show people in the crowd following the Liverpool Football Club celebrations attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver’s car door. The driver then closed the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.
In the video clips, some people were seen trying to chase the driver, with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.
Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday, Mayor Rotheram said he was hopeful that those seriously injured “pull through very, very quickly”.
“The actual incident on Water Street will live with those people for all the wrong reasons, and that’s where we have to really focus our minds," he said.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he has spoken to Rotheram about the incident, adding, “Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.” Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people who were trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.
At a press conference on late Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to the hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.
He said two of those taken to the hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.
Kitchin said some patients had also taken themselves to local hospitals.
On Tuesday morning, a police cordon remained in place at the scene, with a large police van parked in front of a blue tent on the road and officers stationed along the street.
Empty bottles and cans littered the road, and a Liverpool flag was attached to the top of the traffic lights.
The Strand was reopened to traffic as usual.