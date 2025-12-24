4 children injured in quadcopter attack in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Dec 24 (PTI) At least four children were injured on Wednesday when a quadcopter dropped an explosive payload on a residential area in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to official sources.

The incident occurred in the Gondalabad area of Kurram district, where three boys and a girl sustained injuries. The wounded children were immediately shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Officials said militant groups in the region have increasingly resorted to using quadcopters to carry out attacks, particularly by dropping improvised explosive devices. A noticeable surge in such incidents has been reported this year.

Local tribal elders strongly condemned the attack, terming it “a brutal act of violence against innocent civilians, especially children.” They said such acts deliberately target non-combatants and have no connection with religion or humanitarian values.

Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident, while security in and around the area has been tightened following the attack.

The latest incident adds to a growing list of similar attacks in the province.

Last week, two women and two teenagers were injured in a quadcopter attack in the Janikhel area of Bannu district. A week earlier, another quadcopter strike in the same area left four people, including two children, injured.