4 civilians injured in IED blast targeting paramilitary personnel in Pakistan

Karachi, Jan 11 (PTI) Militants targeted a truck carrying paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) personnel with an improvised explosive device in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, injuring four civilians, police said on Saturday.

The attack happened in the Chaman city of the province on Friday.

Police officials said the militants used an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting the truck but no FC personnel were injured.

“The IED was planted on a motorcycle on the roadside and when the truck passed from there, it was triggered remotely,” one police official said.

Rabia Tariq, public relations officer for the Balochistan inspector general of police’s office, also confirmed the incident.

A statement from Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the blast as a “cowardly act”, adding that the government was committed to protecting the people and would thwart the plans of all elements against peace.

The last three days have seen a sharp spike in attacks from the banned separatist group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in different parts of the province.

Just a few days back an attacker drove an explosive-laden car into a bus transporting FC personnel from Karachi to the Behan area last Saturday. The BLA claimed responsibility for the deadly attack which killed six people.

On Thursday night armed men attacked the residences of a serving minister and a deputy commissioner in Kharan and Kalat areas.

On Thursday armed militants stormed a Levies checkpost in Mastung and also set on fire machinery and equipment of a cement factory in the vicinity before escaping from the scene.

Similar attacks were carried out in other parts including n setting a police station on fire and robbing a bank.

In 2024, at least 685 members of security forces were killed in a total of 444 terror attacks. PTI Corr NSA NSA