4 'facilitators' of Jaffar Express attack arrested in Pakistan, reports Dawn

Islamabad: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan police has arrested four suspects who allegedly facilitated the terrorist group involved in hijacking the Jaffar Express and taking over 400 passengers hostage in Pakistan's Bolan district on March 11, according to a media report.

Terrorists belonging to the banned separatist outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) hijacked the Jaffar Express carrying 440 passengers. Twenty-six hostages, including 18 security personnel, lost their lives in the attack. The Army eliminated all 33 terrorists the next day and rescued 354 hostages.

Since then, multiple attacks have taken place across Balochistan.

Sources in CTD, while confirming the arrests, said that a joint team comprising senior officials from various law enforcement agencies is investigating the attack on the Jaffar Express, reported the Dawn newspaper.

“These four suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation,” the sou­rces said, adding that ef­­forts to identify the attackers are also ongoing. The remains of the militants killed in the attack have been sent to the Forensic Science Agency.

The sources said arms and communication devi­ces used by the attackers were seized and sent for forensic analysis. Additio­nally, the attackers’ fingerprints have been sent to the national database authority for identification.

Balochistan has witnessed an uptick in terror attacks over the past year. Bordering Iran and Afghanistan, the province is home to a long-running violent insurgency.

Baloch insurgent groups frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel, government projects and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in this oil and mineral-rich province.