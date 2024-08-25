4 Indian ministers to attend multi-ministerial roundtable in Singapore to identify new areas of bilateral cooperation

Singapore, Aug 25 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and two other Union ministers will visit Singapore on Monday for a key dialogue where they will discuss bilateral cooperation and identify new areas of growth, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The four-member delegation, which also includes Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will attend the second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) here, the Singapore Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

At the key bilateral platform, they will be joined by their Singaporean counterparts and will review the progress from the first ISMR held in New Delhi in September 2022.

The ISMR is being held here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the city-state next month.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will lead the Singapore delegation, according to the press release by the Foreign Ministry here.

It will also comprise Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam, Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, and Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat.

Besides attending the ISMR, the Indian ministers will be hosted to lunch by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and will also call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. They will also be hosted to dinner by Deputy Prime Minister Yong, it said.

The ISMR is a unique mechanism established to set a new agenda for India-Singapore bilateral relations.

The upcoming meeting will enable both sides to review various aspects of their strategic partnership and identify new avenues to further elevate and broaden it, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said on Saturday.