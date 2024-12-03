4 Indians arrested for betting in Nepal Premier League

Kathmandu, Dec 3 (PTI) Four Indian nationals have been arrested here on charges of facilitating online betting during the Nepal Premier League, police said on Tuesday.

The suspects -- identified as Suman Ghosh, 24, from Kolkata; Amit Yadav, 25, from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Sumant Kumar, 27, and Brajesh Kumar, 30, both from Bihar -- were arrested for illegal gambling activities.

The arrests were made during the ongoing Nepal Premier League at the Tribhuvan International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu.

According to a Nepal Police bulletin, the four were caught red-handed while engaging in sports betting and using online betting apps such as Probo within the stadium premises.

In an unrelated incident, a 30-year-old Indian national was arrested on Tuesday from Hetauda sub-metropolitan city on charges of smuggling hashish, police said.

Mohamad Samir, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, was arrested and 111 kg of hemp was recovered from his possession, they said.

The man was arrested during a security check of a vehicle, which was en route to Birgunj from Manahari. The hemp was hidden in 20 sacks covered by sand and fertiliser, police said, adding that he was driving the vehicle. PTI SBP SCY SCY