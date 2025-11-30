4 killed, 10 injured in mass shooting in children’s party at Stockton banquet hall in California

New Delhi: Four people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting at a banquet hall in Stockton on Saturday night, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s officials said.

The gunfire broke out around 8.45 pm during a community event at Elegant Hall on East March Lane, a well-known venue for family functions and social gatherings.

Witnesses said shots rang out suddenly, sending dozens of people rushing for the exits as glass shattered and people screamed.

At a late-night briefing outside the hall, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Maria Gonzalez confirmed the toll.

“We have four confirmed fatalities at the scene, with ages ranging from 22 to 58,” Gonzalez said. “Ten others were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families during this unimaginable time.”

The identities of those killed have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators believe the violence began with a dispute between a group of attendees.

“It appears to have been a targeted altercation that escalated rapidly,” Gonzalez said, urging anyone with information or video footage to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (209) 468-4200.

Emergency crews from the Stockton Fire Department and multiple ambulance services reached the scene within minutes of the first 911 calls.

The parking lot outside Elegant Hall was cordoned off as investigators worked around discarded clothing, shoes and personal belongings left behind in the scramble to escape. Nearby residents reported hearing a rapid burst of at least a dozen gunshots.

Elegant Hall, which has served Stockton’s diverse community for more than 20 years, was hosting an estimated 75 people for a combined cultural and social programme when the shooting began.

“This was supposed to be a night of joy and togetherness,” said eyewitness Jamal Rivera, 34, who was not injured. “At first I thought it was fireworks, then people started running. We were just trying to get the kids down on the floor and out of the way. It’s heartbreaking.”

Stockton, a city of about 3.2 lakh people in California’s Central Valley, has struggled with gun violence in recent years.

The city recorded 42 homicides in 2024, many linked to personal disputes, according to California Department of Justice figures.

Community leaders condemned the latest incident. In a statement issued early Sunday, Reverend Elena Torres of the Stockton Interfaith Alliance called the shooting “a stain on our shared humanity” and urged residents to support affected families and cooperate with investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office and Stockton Police Department have sealed off the banquet hall and surrounding area while detectives collect evidence and review surveillance footage from the venue and nearby businesses.

No arrests have been made so far. A person of interest is being sought, described only as a man in his 30s wearing dark clothing.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have been called in to assist.

Authorities said they are examining whether the attack may be linked to gang activity or a possible hate crime, but stressed that it is too early to draw conclusions.

By Sunday morning, clean-up teams were on site as grief counsellors mobilised at local churches and community centres.

In a message posted on social media, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said, “Stockton will not be defined by this tragedy. We stand united against violence and for healing.”