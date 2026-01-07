4 killed, 22 injured in Nepal road accident

Kathmandu, Jan 7 (PTI) At least four people were killed and 22 others injured on Wednesday when a bus carrying them fell around 100 metres off the road near Kathmandu in Nepal, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Bhattarai of the District Police Range, Kathmandu, the accident occurred around 5 p.m. in the Lapsiphedi forest of Shankharapur Municipality-3.

He said the bus carrying passengers returning from a picnic fell around 100 metres off the road.

At least four people died in the accident, and 22 others injured, he said.

The injured have been admitted to Sankharapur Hospital, Nepal Medical College, Mulpani Municipal Hospital and Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital.