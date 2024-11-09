4 killed, 30 injured in blast at Quetta railway station in Balochistan

New Delhi: An explosion erupted at Quetta Railway Station in Balochistan Province, Pakistan, today, resulting in multiple casualties.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that at least four people have been killed, with approximately thirty others injured. The blast occurred near the ticket counter at the station, just before the departure of a train, causing chaos and panic among passengers and railway staff.

Local authorities have cordoned off the area, and rescue operations are underway. The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, with some in critical condition. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This incident adds to the series of security challenges faced in the region, highlighting the ongoing issues with safety and security at public facilities. The Pakistani authorities are expected to provide further details soon.