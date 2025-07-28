4 killed, 8 missing in China landslide

Beijing, Jul 28 (PTI) Four people were killed while eight remain missing after a landslide struck a village in China's Hebei province on Monday, as Beijing issued a red alert for floods following heavy rains in the city. Rescue efforts were underway after the landslide hit the village in Luanping County, Chengde City, local officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Beijing issued alerts for rainstorms and flooding on Monday as parts of the Chinese capital brace for torrential rainfall, raising concerns over flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas.

The Beijing administration also issued a red flood alert, the highest level in China's four-tier alert system.

Over 3,000 residents were evacuated from Miyun District on Sunday after heavy rains, local authorities said.

The city's meteorological bureau also issued an orange rainstorm warning, the second-highest, forecasting widespread heavy rain in the city on Tuesday.

Rainfall is expected to exceed 100 mm over six hours across several districts with some areas potentially receiving more than 250 mm, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Residents have been advised to avoid mountainous areas due to elevated risks of landslides and to stay clear of low-lying areas at risk of flooding.

Several reservoirs across the city are currently discharging water to manage rising levels, with authorities warning the public to stay away from fast-flowing river sections.

President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts by officials to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of people in the fight against floods and geological disasters caused by heavy rainfalls that are currently affecting some parts of China.