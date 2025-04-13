4 killed as gunmen attack mobile squad of excise police in Pakistan

Peshawar, Apr 13 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the mobile squad of the excise police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, killing four people including a sub-inspector.

The gunmen targeted the mobile squad of the excise police on the main GT Road in Taru Jabba in the Nowshera district.

Four people, including a sub-inspector, two constables and a diver, were killed in the firing, police said.

Following the incident, the attackers fled the scene. A search operation is underway in the area.

Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, strongly condemned the incident.

He directed the police to take immediate action to arrest those involved in the firing.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed in the incident. PTI AYZ NSA NSA NSA