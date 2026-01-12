4 killed as jeep plunges off hilly road in western Nepal

Kathmandu, Jan 12 (PTI) At least four people including a teenager were killed and six others injured on Monday when the jeep they were travelling in plunged off a hilly road in Nepal's Sudurpashchim province, police said.

The incident occurred in the Baitadi district's Patan Municipality at around 11 am.

The jeep, heading towards Dadeldhura from Motinagar, plunged 300 feet from the hilly road after losing control.

Police said that four people, including a 13-year-old, were killed in the accident, while six others were injured.

Those injured, including the vehicle's driver, were admitted to Dadeldhura Hospital for medical treatment.

The identities of those killed have not been ascertained yet, Baitadi Police spokesperson Inspector Suraj Singh was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times newspaper.

"We are unable to ascertain the number of people on board the jeep at the time of the accident," he said.

An investigation into the case has begun, and further details of the incident are awaited. PTI SBP SKS GRS GRS