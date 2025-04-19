4 killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Apr 19 (PTI) Four people died and nine were injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the last four days, authorities said on Saturday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report on the loss of life and property in the province due to intermittent rains, hailstorms and lightning strikes during the last four days.

The report said torrential rains coupled with hailstorms struck many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since April 16. During this period, four people died and nine were injured in the accidents that occurred.

According to the report, two men and the same number of women died, while three men, four women and two children were injured. Eleven houses were also partially damaged due to the rains.

The rain-related accidents occurred in different districts of the province including Charsadda, Khyber, Shangla, Battagram, Chitral Lower, Swabi and Kolai Palace.

The PDMA has directed district administrations to ensure immediate assistance to the affected family and provide best medical facilities to the injured. It also instructed district administrations and relevant institutions to utilise all resources to open the highways which have been closed due to rain.