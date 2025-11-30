4 militants, 2 policemen killed in clash in northwest Pak

Peshawar, Nov 30 (PTI) At least four militants and two policemen were killed in a clash that ensued after an attack on a police checkpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

The militants attacked a police checkpost in the Chinarak area, Central Kurram district bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense exchange of fire between the attackers and security personnel.

According to officials, police responded swiftly, killing four militants and injuring six others in the retaliatory operation.

Two constables were killed in the exchange of fire, while another was injured. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS