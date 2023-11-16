4 militants, including 'high-value terrorist commander', killed in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: Four wanted militants, including a "high-value terrorist commander", were killed by security forces in restive northwestern Pakistan, the army said on Thursday.

During an intelligence-based operation in the general area, Badaber, Peshawar, the troops effectively engaged the militants and four terrorists were "sent to hell" including a "high-value terrorist commander", the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said in a statement.

It identified the slain terrorists as Samiullah alias Shenay, terrorist commander Salman alias Ahmed, terrorist Imran alias Muhammad and terrorist Hazrat Umar alias Khalid”.

The militants were "wanted by law enforcement agencies," it said.

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain men, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and targeted killings in the area,” it added.

In another operation on Thursday, an intense exchange of fire took place between terrorists and troops in the Kulachi area of the Dera Ismail Khan district. A soldier was killed in the operation.

On Wednesday, seven terrorists were killed by security forces in an operation in the Tank district.

Earlier this month, 17 soldiers were killed in three separate terror strikes in the country.