4 militants killed in Pakistan's NW

Peshawar, Jan 11 (PTI) Four militants were killed on Saturday by Pakistan's security forces during an intelligence-based operation in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

Advertisment

The operation was conducted in Ghariyum, North Waziristan District. All four bodies of the militants have been recovered.

Security forces killed four militants on Saturday in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

Meanwhile, in another incident in North Waziristan's Spinwam, a vehicle of the security forces used for carrying water was targeted by an IED, and one security personnel was killed. PTI AYZ AMS