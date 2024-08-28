4 more cases filed against deposed premier Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 28 (PTI) Four more cases have been filed against Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her former cabinet ministers and aides, taking the total number of cases filed against her to 75, a media report said on Wednesday.

Three of the cases were filed with Dhaka courts on Tuesday, while another murder case was filed in Bogura two days ago, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

With these, 76-year-old Hasina is now facing 75 cases related to the protests, including 63 on murder charges, seven on allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide, three on charges of abduction, and two for other charges, the paper said.

Hasina and 30 others were sued over the death of a grocery shop owner during the quota reform movement in the capital's Banasree on July 19. The victim's father filed the murder case with the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain who asked Khilgaon Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR), the paper said.

The court asked the officer in-charge of the same police station to register an FIR against Hasina and 26 others in a case related to the death of a 14-year-old on the same day.

The third case was filed against Hasina and 50 others on charges related to the attempted murder of a lawyer of the Dhaka Bar Association during the students' quota reform protest on July 18, the paper said.

A murder case was filed in Bogura against Hasina, three local journalists and 130 others. The 35-year-old victim was shot dead on August 4, a day before Hasina's ouster.

Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5 after unprecedented anti-government student-led protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

The Hasina-led government was replaced by an interim government, and 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was named its Chief Adviser.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs first started in mid-July. PTI ZH ZH