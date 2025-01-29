4 Pakistani soldiers, 4 TTP militants killed in terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Dec 19 (PTI) Four Pakistani soldiers died and as many TTP militants were killed in a terror attack on a security forces camp in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) launched an assault on the security forces camp at the Boya area of North Waziristan district and attempted to breach its perimeter.

Security forces, however, foiled the attempt through a timely and effective response.

The ISPR said the attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the outer security wall of the camp, causing it to collapse. The blast inflicted severe damage on nearby civilian infrastructure, including a mosque, and damaged several residential houses in the vicinity.

As a result of the attack, 15 civilians, including women and children, sustained injuries, it said.

Security forces fought valiantly and killed all four militants, the ISPR said, adding that four soldiers laid down their lives during the exchange of fire.

The ISPR claimed the terrorist activity was planned and directed by elements operating from Afghan soil, terming such attacks a contradiction of the Afghan Taliban interim government’s claims that terrorist groups are not present in Afghanistan.

Following the incident, Pakistan summoned the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and issued a demarche over the use of Afghan territory for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

The ISPR said Pakistan expects the Afghan interim government to fulfil its responsibilities and prevent militants from using Afghan soil for terrorism, adding that the safety and security of the Pakistani people remain paramount. PTI AYZ SCY SCY