4 peace committee members shot dead in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 13 (PTI) Four members of a local peace committee were gunned down by unknown assailants on Tuesday in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The incident took place in the province's Bannu district bordering North Waziristan.

Unknown gunmen killed the peace committee members after ambushing them near the Mazang Chowk of the district.

Police and security forces rushed to the scene after the incident and cordoned off the area, launching a search operation to trace the attackers.

The bodies of those killed were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces. On Monday, at least six policemen, including a senior officer, were killed in a blast targeting a police vehicle in the province. A passerby who was critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries later. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS