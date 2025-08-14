4 policemen killed, 9 injured in terror attacks in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Aug 14 (PTI) At least four police personnel were killed and nine others injured in a series of terrorist attacks targeting police stations and check posts across Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Thursday.

The attacks took place on Wednesday.

A police constable was killed and another injured as security forces repelled attacks on the Hassan Khel police station and two check posts in Peshawar.

In Upper Dir, terrorists ambushed a Quick Response Force vehicle, killing three policemen and injuring eight others. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, and a search operation was launched immediately.

In the Khyber district, heavily-armed militants attacked the joint Frontier Corps–police checkpoint at the Sakhi Pul but were repelled after a robust retaliatory response.

Similar attacks in Nasir Bagh and Mattani areas were foiled by police without casualties.

In Bannu, militants targeted the Mazangha check post within Hovid Police Station limits, but no casualties were reported.

In the Charsadda district, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants threw a hand grenade at the Tarlandi check-post under the Nasta Police Station early Thursday morning. The device failed to cause any casualties or damage.

Security has been further tightened at all police stations and checkpoints across the province, with forces placed on high alert to counter any further threats.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attacks, describing them "cowardly" acts.

"Such incidents will not dampen the morale of our police," he said.