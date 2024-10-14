4 policemen killed in clashes with terrorists in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 14 (PTI) Four policemen were killed on Monday in fierce clashes with terrorists who attacked the district police headquarters in Pakistan's restive northwestern region, a senior police officer said.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) terrorists attacked police lines in the Bannu district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in fierce clashes.

Four policemen were killed while five terrorists were eliminated, the officer said.

The attackers attempted to breach the police headquarters' premises.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.

The operation against TTP-affiliated attackers was completed after the elimination of all five terrorists who stormed the district police headquarters.