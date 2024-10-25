4 security personnel killed in attack at check post in Pak's KPK

Peshawar, Oct 24 (PTI) At least four security personnel were killed and over 20 injured when militants attacked their check post in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

The security personnel were killed when a gunfight erupted following the attack at the checkpost in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, a police official said.

The official said the injured were moved to a nearby hospital.

A fresh contingent of troops rushed to the site immediately after the attack, the official said, adding that troops have launched a massive search operation to arrest the assailants.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI AYZ PY PY PY