4 security personnel killed in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jul 10 (PTI) At least four security personnel, including two soldiers, were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the militants in northwest Pakistan, the army said.

An operation was conducted in the Mattani Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military's media wing.

The joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by security forces and the police based on the reported presence of a “high-profile terrorist”.

A “high-value target” terrorist commander and two other militants “were sent to hell” after an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said.

Two soldiers and two policemen were also killed in the operation, it added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants, the press release said.

"Pakistan's security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability across Pakistan, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the press release said.