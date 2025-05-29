4 soldiers killed in attack in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, May 29 (PTI) An army officer was among four soldiers killed in an attack in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday when terrorists opened fire on a security forces check post in the Shawal area of the North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.

Four soldiers were killed in the attack, including a lieutenant, according to sources.

The Army's media cell -- the Inter-Services Public Relations -- has not commented on the incident yet.

Separately, four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the province's Musakhel district, sources said. The terrorists were killed by the security forces while planting an improvised explosive device (IED) on a highway in the Rarra Sham area.

Those killed were involved in attacks on passenger buses and other acts of terrorism in the region.