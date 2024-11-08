4 soldiers killed in clash with militants in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 7 (PTI) Four Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday after a clash between security forces and militants triggered a heavy exchange of fire in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The clash occurred in the Karama area of the North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.

Five militants were also "sent to hell" in the clash, the military's media division said in a statement.

Sanitisation operations were conducted to eliminate any other militants in the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed condolences over the killing of four soldiers.

"The entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces in the fight against terrorism," he said.