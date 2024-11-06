4 soldiers killed in militant attack in northwestern Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 6 (PTI) Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and five injured as militants attacked a security checkpost in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to security sources.

Militants belonging to banned terror outfits ambushed the checkpost late Tuesday night in the Sarvakai area in South Waziristan.

The attack killed four soldiers and injured five others, security sources said.

There has been an uptick in the incidents of terrorism in Pakistan since the Taliban took over the government in Kabul in 2021.