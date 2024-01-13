4 terrorists killed by security forces in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: Four terrorists were killed by security forces on Saturday in two separate operations in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, the army said.

An intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district left two terrorists dead in an intense exchange of fire with the security forces, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

In another joint operation conducted by the security forces and police in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, two terrorists were eliminated, it said.

The ISPR said the security forces recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the possession of the terrorists.

The terrorists, highly wanted by law enforcement agencies, were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being carried out in the area to eliminate remaining terrorists, the ISPR said.