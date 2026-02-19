4 terrorists killed in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 19 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Thursday killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

An operation was conducted in the Lakki Marwat district on the basis of credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants belonging to the Fitna Al-Khawarij, the military's media wing said in a statement.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term used by the state for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Security personnel effectively engaged the target, and after an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were neutralised. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from those killed.

The eliminated terrorists were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area, it said.

A sanitisation and clearance operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the vicinity, it added.