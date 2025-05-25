4 TTP-affiliated terrorists killed in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, May 25 (PTI) Four terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to sources.

The operation was conducted on the reported presence of Taliban affiliates in the Koi Bara area of the Dera Ismail Khan district, they said.

Four security personnel, including a major-ranked officer, were injured during the exchange of fire, in which four terrorists were killed, they added.

Those injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement between the government and the TTP in November 2022. PTI AYZ GRS GRS