4 TTP terrorists eliminated during military operation in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Nov 12 (PTI) Four terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were gunned down in an operation to eliminate those involved in a suicide attack on Cadet College in northwestern Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

Six people were injured on Monday after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of Cadet College in Wana.

According to the officials, a total of four terrorists were neutralised, including the suicide bomber.

Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos killed three terrorists present inside the Cadet College on Wednesday morning.

No students or faculty members were harmed during the operation, officials said.

The college premises were cleared due to the threat of land mines.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the college came under attack on Monday as terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle against the main gate.

Security forces on Tuesday continued the clearance operation against the terrorists who entered the institution and were hiding inside.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar termed the operation a “huge achievement” of the Pakistan Army, adding that 550 students were safely evacuated, reported Geo News.

“The lives of these students were successfully saved using perseverance and expertise,” he added. PTI AYZ SKS GSP