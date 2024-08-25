40 killed in two bus accidents in Pakistan

Islamabad/Karachi, Aug 25 (PTI) At least 40 people, including 11 Shia Muslim pilgrims, were killed and several others injured in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.

The first accident occurred when a bus carrying around 70 pilgrims returning from Iraq through Iran overturned on the Makran coastal highway and fell into a ditch, police said.

At least 11 people were killed and 35 others injured in the accident in Balochistan province, over 100 km from Karachi.

The Makran Coastal Highway is a 653-km national highway that extends along Pakistan's Arabian Sea coast from Karachi in Sindh province to Gwadar in Balochistan province.

Most of the passengers were from Lahore or Gujranwala, according to police sources.

The driver apparently lost control of the bus, which first overturned and then fell into the ravine, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Capt. Naveed Alam said the bus was carrying pilgrims from Iran to Punjab when it overturned near Buzzi Top on the coastal highway as the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding.

He said 11 bodies were taken out from the ravine while 35 passengers who were injured were moved to hospitals.

"Four passengers are still trapped inside the remains of the bus and they are being rescued,” he said.

Hours later, 29 people were killed and three others injured when a coaster bus carrying 30 people fell into a ditch in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, said Qamar Nadeem of Edhi Foundation, which runs the largest private ambulance service.

The accident took place on the Girari Bridge, Kahuta, some 400 km from Lahore, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to the failure of brakes.

According to Rescue 1122, the dead include 23 men, five women and one child.

The bodies of some dead were taken out after cutting the bus body.

Deputy Commissioner Sadhanoti Umar Farooq said the victims were from the Sadhanoti district.

The police, administration and rescue teams were present at the site of the incident.

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, offering their condolences to the families of the deceased.

"In this hour of sorrow, my sympathies are with the families of the deceased," Zardari said, stressing the need to speed up the relief activities.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz offered her condolences and expressed regret over the loss of lives.

The accidents come just days after a bus carrying Pakistani Shia pilgrims met with an accident in Iran, leaving 35 dead and 15 injured.

The authorities in Iran and Pakistan’s Gwadar have now imposed a travel ban for pilgrims from Iran’s Gabad to Gwadar.

Gwadar DC Hamoodur Rehman said a complete travel ban had been imposed on the movement of pilgrims from Iran’s Gabad to Gwadar for their safety.

"Iran has also banned the entry of pilgrims, and, therefore, they should avoid any travel at this time," he said.